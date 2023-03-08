CHEYENNE — Four counties in Wyoming will have more federal contracting opportunities after the governor-designated Historically Underutilized Business Zone option was taken advantage of for the first time.

Gov. Mark Gordon requested Big Horn, Converse, Sweetwater and Sublette counties be granted a petition to become designated HUBZones, which were eligible for the program under the U.S. Small Business Administration. The administration works to help small businesses in rural and urban communities gain preferential access and match with federal agencies that are the best fit for contracts.

