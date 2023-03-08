Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell speaks during an event hosted by the Wyoming Business Council and the Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) in the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday.
CHEYENNE — Four counties in Wyoming will have more federal contracting opportunities after the governor-designated Historically Underutilized Business Zone option was taken advantage of for the first time.
Gov. Mark Gordon requested Big Horn, Converse, Sweetwater and Sublette counties be granted a petition to become designated HUBZones, which were eligible for the program under the U.S. Small Business Administration. The administration works to help small businesses in rural and urban communities gain preferential access and match with federal agencies that are the best fit for contracts.
The options for goods and services contracts span from office supplies and construction on federal buildings to locally made jewelry showcased in national park gift shops.
“We want to help them meet that customer, understand how that customer wants to buy the goods and services and construction that they need, and become their vendor of choice,” said U.S. SBA District Director Amy Lea, who oversees Wyoming. “You want to have Wyoming small businesses get a larger share of the dollars that the federal government spends in Wyoming.”
She said the more dollars that go toward local small businesses doing excellent work, the more residents stay employed, keep food on the table and create vibrant communities for future generations.
Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell was among the partners in the federal, state and private sectors who worked on the governor’s petition and pushed for the zones. He said it came down to ensuring Wyoming was a place for their children to have opportunities to stay.
“This is a really big step in the right direction, because it opens up opportunities that we didn’t have before,” he told the group gathered at the HUBZone event in the Laramie County Library on Tuesday. “And that’s for those Wyoming companies, but it’s also for the entities that get to utilize Wyoming workers, because we know that Wyoming businesses and Wyoming workers are some of the best in the world.”
There are currently 19 certified HUBZone firms in Wyoming, and nearly $16 million in contract dollars were awarded in Fiscal Year 2021. But this is only a tiny portion of the funding available for Wyoming small businesses to cash in on.
The federal government has a goal to award 3% of procurement contracts to HUBZone-certified small businesses via set-aside and price preference awards, and those businesses are eligible if they are located and 35% of their employees live in the area.
Although 3% may appear a small number, U.S. SBA HUBZone Deputy Director Laura Maas told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that contracts between small businesses and the federal government amounted to $14.3 billion in 2021. She said the fact that the entire contracting landscape is only made up of 4,500 firms also has to be taken into account.
“It’s an aggressive goal, but one that we are working hard with agencies to meet,” she said.
