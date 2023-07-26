CHEYENNE – The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.3% in May to 3.1% in June.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate is slightly lower than its June 2022 level of 3.4% and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.6%. From May to June, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents rose by 1,031 individuals (0.4%) as people went back to work.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus