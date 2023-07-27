MISSOULA, Mont. – Wyoming’s elk, mule deer, pronghorn antelope and other wildlife populations are getting a helping hand, thanks to an allocation of more than $10.7 million from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners.
The grant funding supports 33 projects across the Cowboy State.
"There continues to be a great need to restore aspen, fight noxious weeds, establish wildlife-friendly fencing and create public access for hunting and other recreational activities," said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer, in a news release. "This funding will help all those efforts while also bolstering scientific research and advancing Wyoming’s traditional hunting lifestyle."
Twenty-three conservation projects will benefit 17,643 acres of habitat, including land protection and public access, while the other 10 are focused on outdoor and hunting heritage efforts.
"Despite living in the state with the smallest population in America, our volunteers in Wyoming continue to do big things," said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO, in the release. "It is because of their passion and fundraising efforts that these dollars go on the ground to help elk and many other wildlife species."
RMEF provided $524,910 that leveraged $10,239,949 in partner funds. The grant funding includes financial support for two Wyoming wildfire restoration projects announced earlier this year.
