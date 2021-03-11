CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone Regional Airport plans to be busier this summer.
YRA Board Member Bucky Hall said both Delta and United Airlines they intend to return to 2019 levels of service this summer.
United will be returning to two flights a day to Denver soon, it will add a third flight in June and a fourth in July. He said the airline is proposing doing a direct flight again to Chicago, and a maximum revenue guarantee rate will be determined soon for this service.
Operations manager Bruce Ransom said he has been told there will be many 70-passenger jets servicing YRA this summer. Although Delta is still only allowing 50% capacity in its planes, Ransom said the airline has committed to servicing two jets around the same time if customers support it with ticket purchases.
YRA typically runs around a $340,000 deficit annually, but this shortfall will be offset by government funding for at least the next few years.
The airport has about 3.5 years left to spend toward its $18 million CARES Act funding granted last spring. During a board meeting held Tuesday, it was announced that although this money is continuing to be pledged, it has still not been guaranteed and YRA could receive as little as $11 million.
So far, the airport has spent about $1.2 million of CARES Act money.