MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – Yellowstone National Park now expects to open what it describes as a limited-access road between here and Gardiner, Montana, by the start of next month.

Old Gardiner Road will open to regular traffic by Nov. 1, according to a news release distributed by email on Tuesday. "Originally, the Old Gardiner Road was planned to open Oct. 15," Morgan Warthin, a public affairs officer for the park, wrote the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in an email on Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus