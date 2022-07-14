YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – As the oldest national park in the U.S. continues returning to normal operations after a historic flood, it reported having made additional progress in its ongoing reopening efforts.
On Tuesday afternoon, Yellowstone National Park announced that it was reopening this Wednesday some access to the Slough Creek backcountry area, with limitations. The park also signaled that permits may be in store for that area.
Yellowstone reported it "is developing a new day-use permit system to potentially allow additional visitor access to Slough Creek at a later date. This is not being implemented at this time."
The park also advised the public and news media that "access to Slough Creek from Tower Junction will be limited to overnight backcountry permit holders, stock outfitters and approved commercial guides and operators."
Yellowstone officials went on to state that other than permit holders, "visitors will not be allowed on the 6-mile segment of road from Tower Junction to the Slough Creek Campground Road until further notice. This is largely due to limited traffic capacity on this section of road, the road closure after Slough Creek, construction traffic and other factors that are being monitored as the road partially opens."
In the park as a whole, 88% of its backcountry is "open to overnight and day-use," Yellowstone staff summarized. "Currently 88% of the 1,000 miles of park trails are open, with 12% closed due to historic flooding. The majority of closed trails are in the northern portion of the park. Currently 88% of the 293 backcountry campsites in the park are open, with 12% closed due to limited access, flood impacts and high water."
The park reminds visitors and would-be park-goers that although the North and South Loops remain open, the North and Northeast entrances are still closed. For a time in June, the entire park shut down, a first due to flooding for Yellowstone.
