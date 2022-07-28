YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Visitation here was down 43% in June, compared to 2021’s record year, due to historic flooding, the nation’s oldest national park has reported.
Such visits were far lower than in recent years for June. This is largely because for 10 days, all gates were closed, and for most of the month, visitation was restricted due to the historic flooding. It was the first time the park was entirely closed due to flooding, officials have said.
“As the park recovers, it’s critical that visitors traveling to the park in the coming weeks stay informed about what’s open and closed,” Yellowstone said in Monday’s emailed news release. It directed people to a park website, at nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/flood-recovery. And more visitor and related statistics are also online, the park pointed out, via https://irma.nps.gov.
The park hosted 536,601 recreation visits in June. This is a 43% decrease from June 2021 (938,845 recreation visits), which was the most-visited June on record, according to the recent park news announcement.
On June 13, all entrances to the park closed as flooding on the northern section of the park wiped out whole sections of the North and Northeast entrance roads and damaged large amounts of infrastructure. All park visitors were evacuated over the next 24 hours.
On June 22, the East, South and West entrances to the park reopened on a limited entry basis. Portions of the park remained closed through the remainder of June, including the North and Northeast entrances. In July, most of the north loop was reopened. Since then, the park has also been gradually opening some other access.
So far in 2022, the park has hosted 1.27 million recreation visits, down 20% from 2021, according to the new federal government report.
That’s still far above two years ago, when Yellowstone, like all national parks, was closed until May 18. Thereafter, many services were limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, only 719,054 people had visited through June.
Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.