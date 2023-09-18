ROCK SPRINGS – As drivers made their way down Elk Street on Saturday, Sept. 16, they may have spotted a sea of green t-shirts walking and running through clouds of colored powder. Those people dressed in green were participating in the 16th KD Foundation Walk/Color Rush.

The event raises money and awareness for Sweetwater County juvenile diabetics.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus