Election 2022 bug

CHEYENNE – Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Laramie County Community College board of trustees in the Nov. 8 general election.

Janine Thompson and Carol Merrell are the two incumbents running for re-election, while the other four candidates are hoping to hold a seat for the first time. Brenda Lyttle is another trustee whose position on the board is available, because she announced she is running as an independent in the Wyoming Legislature’s House District 8 race.

Janine Thompson, LCCC Board Member

Janine Thompson, 60, candidate for the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees. Courtesy 
Kathy Emmons

LCSD1 candidate Kathy Emmons poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Ed Wright

Ed Wright, 72, candidate for the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees. Courtesy 
Joe Kelly

Joe Kelly, 44, candidate for the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees. Courtesy 
Harmon 'Bud' Davis II

Harmon "Bud" Davis II, 76, candidate for the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees. Courtesy 

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus