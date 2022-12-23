Students at local schools may be struggling with harassment and a sense of belonging more than their parents or teachers think, according to a recent climate and culture survey of Albany County School District 1 students.
The survey, conducted by Hanover Research, combined the responses of 2,700 students, staff members and parents in the district, ACSD1 Superintendent John Goldhardt told the school board during a meeting last week.
Of the survey respondents, 61% were students, 27% were parents, 11% were staff and 1% were affiliated community members.
The responses showed high numbers of students indicating that they struggled with a range of issues, such as handling emotions or being bullied by other students. It also showed a discrepancy between students and adults in these areas, with adults generally showing a lower perception of problems relating to these topics.
Two-thirds of student survey respondents said there has been harassment in their school multiple times, and over one-third of respondents said they or their child had been verbally harassed by other students at school.
Of the students who’d experienced harassment, 73% said it had to do with their physical appearance, 71% said it had to do with their sexual orientation, and 68% said it had to do with their gender identity.
“This was pretty crushing to read,” school board member Janice Marshall said. “There was some pretty troubling information in there, but we have that information now, and the next step is to address it.”
More than 60% of the survey respondents were high school and middle school students, with 930 responses coming from Laramie High School and 744 from Laramie Middle School, Goldhardt said.
This could indicate that the majority of these problems are occurring in the secondary education portion of the district.
The issues went beyond bullying, and included low percentages of students saying they like school, felt proud of their school, felt they belonged at their school or felt that their peers followed school rules.
The negative responses also extended to students’ feelings surrounding their ability to control their emotions or resolve conflict, with only 35% agreeing that socioemotional support provided at their school was adequate.
“This is a nationwide answer,” Goldhardt said. “Post (COVID-19), our behaviors have changed … you have developmental and social issues that you learn together in that group, and the socialization of that intelligence and behavior didn’t happen, and you see the impact of that now.”
He said that while the results were disheartening, it’s important that district staff members admit there is a problem so they can begin to solve it in a collaborative way.
The district has three recommendations to begin this work. The first is to conduct further research on how policies and procedures for dealing with student conduct can be improved.
The second recommendation is to improve staff training and practice in school safety, and to proactively address issues of harassment, bullying, violence and theft.
The third recommendation is to further explore students’, parents’ and staff members’ perception of support resources in the district.
These recommendations focus on finding more information about why students are facing these problems, then working to improve the school culture and atmosphere.
“The soft stuff is actually the hard stuff, in that it has such an impact on students,” Goldhardt said.
In the new year, Hanover Research will conduct interviews with a random sampling of students representative of the overall district population in order to gain more in-depth information on the survey topics.
The interviews will be private between the students and Hanover, with the cumulative findings of all of the interviews being shared with the school district, Goldhardt said. Students under 18 years old will need parental permission to participate.
The group also will provide every staff member in the district with an infographic summarizing the recent survey results. School-specific and district-wide survey information has already been sent to district principals.
The district also has been working with Black Hills Special Service Cooperative to assess the climate in the school, conduct in-depth reviews of school data and ultimately propose changes that could improve the district.
School board members also talked about the importance of understanding why the perceptions of teachers and parents differed from students, and of supporting teachers.
“Our students matter, their parents matter, and we want every person who walks through the doors of any school in this district to have a positive experience,” Goldhardt said.