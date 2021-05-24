PINE BLUFFS – In true Wyoming style, forecasted strong winds pushed Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High School's graduation ceremony from the football field into the gymnasium.
It was one last change of plans for the Class of 2021, which weathered a year of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the pandemic completely shut down in-person learning last spring, Pine Bluffs students and staff returned to a modified form of in-person learning this year, which included social distancing, mask-wearing and additional sanitation measures.
“Over the last year, we’ve grown all too accustomed to being told that everything we look forward to in life has been canceled. … Whether it was sports, movies, concerts or celebrities on Twitter, we’d become used to hearing that word: canceled," class Valedictorian Gregory Fornstrom told his peers and their friends and family members who had packed into the gym.
“Even when everything seemed like it was working against us, we were able to persevere.”
Fornstrom said a feeling of uncertainty created by the pandemic, which shut down many schools across the country this school year, loomed over Pine Bluffs throughout the past nine months.
“Worst of all, we weren’t even sure if we’d make it through this entire year,” he said. “Going back to school, however, was probably the hardest choice of all. It wasn’t because we were afraid of getting sick or having to wear a mask. It’s because we knew it would be a struggle."
While masks and social distancing requirements may have made the school year look a bit different from most in the past, Fornstrom emphasized the lasting memories the senior class was able to make in spite of the pandemic, including a senior prank that involved sprinkling purple and gold glitter all over campus, sports and extracurricular activities.
For the graduating class of 2021, it all made for a memorable year filled with valuable life lessons.
“Because we have gone through the worst we could possibly think of, we’ve come out stronger and better for it,” he said. “From now on, there should never be any excuse for how hard anything is because we know firsthand how hard things can be.”
Before Principal Todd Sweeter got up on stage to say his farewells to the Class of 2021 – which he described as a “blue collar” group that isn’t “flashy” and does “what needs to be done” – a slideshow featuring old pictures of each of the 27 graduates played on a projector.
“It’s been a 13-year journey. One with many highs and probably a few lows, but you have made it to the end of this journey. All of the staff here at PBHS cannot wait to see where your next journey will take you,” Sweeter said. "Wherever it takes you, remember your roots. But don’t let those memories anchor you to the past. Your futures are bright."