CHEYENNE – In the college’s first in-person graduation since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Wyoming last spring, Laramie County Community College officials honored the Class of 2021 graduates during three commencement ceremonies held Saturday in Cheyenne.
The ceremonies, which were held separately to encourage social distancing, marked the 50th graduating class from LCCC – and the first of a new era, as LCCC President Joe Schaffer told the graduates during his speech.
“You and your classmates that comprise the class of 2021 represent the first graduates who will celebrate commencement in person as we recover from a global pandemic unlike any catastrophe we have ever witnessed in our lives,” Schaffer said. “Wearing your cap and gown today symbolizes something even greater than what we have celebrated historically with the students’ academic achievements. It is a privilege to be here today, to be here together and to be wearing this regalia.”
Last year, LCCC’s graduating class celebrated with a virtual ceremony, and Schaffer told this year’s graduates that they were fortunate to gather together “on the brighter side of the travesty that is COVID-19.” In total, 185 students attended the ceremonies Saturday, and 655 degrees and certificates were conferred to the 2021 graduating class during the ceremonies, which were also streamed online.
During his speech, Schaffer encouraged the class to apply their well-earned educations to promote civil society.
“The past year hasn’t been difficult solely because of a global health pandemic,” Schaffer said. “That may have been a catalyst, but our society faces other challenges that dropped their masks while we were putting ours on. We have witnessed greater division, less tolerance for diverse perspectives, growing gaps in economic opportunity and social mobility and challenges to our future and to democracy.”
Schaffer added that “without education, there could be no democracy, and without democracy, there could be no freedom.” The college president also quoted Thomas Jefferson, who held that “an educated citizenry was essential for our survival as a free people,” and he encouraged the new graduates to use the gift of education for that same purpose.
“Your responsibility then is not only to succeed individually, but to ensure that we succeed collectively as a free people,” Schaffer said. “As graduates of Laramie County Community College, I have complete faith in your ability to do just that.”
The graduating class also heard from Cole Church, LCCC’s student body president, who reminded his classmates of the “downward spiral” brought by the COVID-19 pandemic that they were able to overcome.
“On that note of talking about all the things that we’ve accomplished, I want to shortly reflect on the past, because many of us might have been told that we would never complete college,” Church said. “Many of us were told that we would be nothing more than failures. Many of us were told that we could not be smart enough to get a degree, and here students, you stand. You stand smart enough, you stand intelligent, you stand in passion, because it’s your hard work that got you here.”
Church told his classmates that they “have the pen to write the story of your life,” and he encouraged them to not hand that pen over to someone else. After several semesters thrown into turmoil by the COVID-19 pandemic, he told them to go out and “change the world.”
“A few years ago, our lives changed,” Church said. “We felt as if our future darkened, but class of 2021, I tell you proudly and gladly today that your future is still bright.”