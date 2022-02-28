An effort to eliminate the Gender and Women’s Studies program at the University of Wyoming is an assault on diversity and inclusion, and if successful “would be devastating” for UW and the Cowboy State, says the program’s director, Dr. Michelle Jarman.
On a narrow 16-14 vote, the state Senate passed an amendment to the budget Friday that would end funding for the UW Gender and Women’s Studies program, which is part of the School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice.
Along with no money for the program, the amendment stipulates UW also could not spend general fund, federal or any other monies under its control for courses, programs and extracurriculars associated with that line of education. According to legislator testimony, it would impact 105 courses and 30 degree programs at UW, not including other activities on campus.
Jarman said she and her colleagues watched online as the amendment was debated on the Senate floor Friday and that “we were quite astonished, as you can imagine.”
“We were all watching it in real time and we’re obviously very upset,” she said. “I’m also very concerned about the way the amendment is written.”
Sen. Cheri Steinmentz, R-Lingle, brought the amendment forward because she said she has concerns about what the program teaches. She read aloud a few course descriptions and goals she finds alarming, including classes about:
- Gaining knowledge on multiple forms of oppression and marginalization.
- Understanding historical and contemporary context in which women, queer and gender nonconforming people have exercised their agency.
- Translating feminist and social justice theories into service and activism.
“And so, I just have to ask you, what are we doing here at the University of Wyoming with these courses?” Steinmetz said. “I would ask for your favorable consideration to direct our funds in a more appropriate manner for taxpayer dollars and just vote your conscience on this one, because my conscience won’t sleep without addressing it here in this body today.”
Jarman said that, to her knowledge, neither Steinmetz or other legislators have reached out with questions about the programs her department offers.
“There hasn’t been any outreach or discussion with us about curriculum,” she said.
Having the Legislature pick and choose programs for the university seems inappropriate and arbitrary, she said.
“A larger concern for me is academic freedom, that legislators think they can just look through a catalog and do line-item (editing) of our educational choices,” Jarman said. “I’m very disheartened our legislators think we shouldn’t be talking about these issues.”
Aside from targeting her program specifically, Jarman said selective censorship of UW programs could have a negative impact on the reputations of the university and state.
“Students will feel unwelcome, and how could they not feel under attack and not feel supported?” Jarmin said. “It really works against everything we’re trying to promote in being a diverse state and recruiting different constituencies.”
Senators were divided on the issue when it came time to vote, and a similar reaction was had when the amendment was introduced in the House, although the outcomes differed in the end.
The Senate approved the amendment to the budget while the same amendment never made it to the House floor for consideration. As soon as it was introduced, the House Rules Committee was called into action, and its review deemed the amendment ineligible.
Judgements were cast on the Senate’s amendment as well for reasons spanning from its constitutionality to government overreach.
But supporters of the provision made arguments that it’s their place to decide the appropriateness of spending money to fund what they call political indoctrination, activism and a one-sided educational approach.
“This is an extremely biased, ideologically driven program that I can’t see any academic legitimacy to,” said Senate Education Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper. “And I think we’ll hear complaints about how we’re interfering in the internals of the university. But I think what we’re really doing is sending them a message that they need to clean up their act in terms of the quality of instruction that’s being given.”
Others said they may dislike the program, but that doesn’t justify action against funding. They also questioned the authority of the Wyoming Legislature to revoke academic freedom.
“Is this amendment in violation of the equal protection clause of the United States and Wyoming constitutions?” asked Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne. “This amendment is so broad. It’s completely unacceptable, and I believe likely unconstitutional and completely unlawful.
“I appreciate that you don’t like the program. It appears to have some problems in balance, I will submit that. This is not our place.”
Nonetheless, it was passed by a single vote on third reading of the budget bill.
While still far from becoming part of the budget, the Senate vote to approve the amendment sends a troubling message, Jarman said, adding that “it sure goes against our moniker of being the Equality State.”