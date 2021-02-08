CHEYENNE – About half of the people Ana Monzon works with at her software development job are women.
“With more women in the room, you get different perspectives on how to solve problems. There’s more creativity,” said Monzon, who’s worked with many women in the field since the 1980s and volunteers to teach coding to teenage girls in Cheyenne through a program called Girls Who Code. “But it’s not like that everywhere. I know, I’ve looked at the numbers.”
In 2015, 18% of graduates of computer science majors were women, according to the National Science Foundation. That marked a 20% decrease from 1984, a trend research has partly attributed to the male-oriented marketing of personal computers.
Girls Who Code, a national nonprofit with the mission of attracting more girls into computer science professions, wants to redirect that trajectory. There are Girls Who Code chapters all over the country, but it didn’t come to Cheyenne until this time last year, when the Array School of Technology and Design downtown started a chapter under the purview of its nonprofit, the Array Foundation.
Array is currently accepting applications from girls in grades 6-12 for 15 open spots to join its third Girls Who Code cohort. The group will start in March, and participants will learn how to complete web projects using coding languages like HTML, CSS and Python.
“Last time, we had 60 applicants and ended up using a lottery to select the girls,” said Amy Surdam, president of the Array Foundation Board, who added that the two-month course has strict attendance requirements. So far, she’s already received 10 applications for the upcoming cohort. “It shows us that there’s obviously an interest and a need for girls in technology and computer science, which is really exciting for the future of the field.”
The program is entirely free, and students take about three hours of class a week for two months. Although it started out as an in-person experience at the beginning of 2020, the pandemic has also made it entirely virtual for the foreseeable future.
“I do think there is an opportunity for more inclusion, like lifting transportation barriers and having more girls from rural areas throughout the state, if we stay virtual. So we might see a hybrid of the two after the pandemic,” Surdam said.
“If women knew they could be supported as career people and as mothers, there might be more women choosing STEM fields.”
Eliza Moore, who is in sixth grade at Fairview Elementary, was part of last fall’s cohort.
“I’ve been doing coding since I was in second grade, and I’ve been trying to learn some new languages. When my mom mentioned Girls Who Code, I said ‘sure,’ because there are a lot of different coding languages, and I want to learn them,” said Eliza, who aspires to become an engineer for NASA. By the end of the course, she’d created her own website – a digital memory book dedicated to preserving her experiences during the first month of the pandemic.
“I love the idea of getting to make something that’s your own and having all of these different options,” said Eliza. “You can make almost anything you want from it.”
Monzon, who taught Eliza more about coding last fall, said that’s the kind of enthusiasm she hopes her students take away from the Girls Who Code experience.
“This program helps girls find out that coding is fun, and that they can find careers in computer science,” she said. “I want them to understand that you don’t have to be that stereotype of the nerdy, beanie-wearing kid to participate in computer science. A woman can be feminine, creative and participate in the field because it’s important, and we need what women can provide to the industry.”