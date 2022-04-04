Wet concrete goes “glop glop glop.”
When you’re only halfway up, you’re neither up nor down.
And, of course, the wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round.
Most of us don’t remember learning these important facts of life, but we did, and in the process learned how to make sounds that became words that we share with others. One of the ways we learned them was through books and children’s songs.
Helping very young children take their first steps in language is the reason behind Book Babies, a weekly book, song and play session at the Albany County Public Library.
In a recent Book Babies session, eight parents held their babies and toddlers ranging in age from 7 months to almost 3. The parents joined Deb Shogren, youth services librarian, in a reading baby-friendly books, one of which described the sound of wet concrete as it pours.
They joined her in singing familiar children’s songs like “The Noble Duke of York,” who marched his men up and down a hill.
At the same time, the babies looked at books, sometimes chewed them, clapped and wiggled, but for the most part, had fun during the half-hour program.
The fun is an important element, Shogren said.
“It’s cozy, comfortable sitting on mom’s lap. They’re learning that reading and books are fun,” she said.
This experience is an important first step in literacy, she said.
“They’re learning words all the time. It’s easier to learn to read a word if you’ve heard the word,” Shogren said. “They learning that books have a top and a bottom, front and back. They’re learning the mechanics of reading a book.”
When they try to sing, she said, they are practicing the mouth movements that will eventually become words.
After the stories and songs, a cart full of toys and a bubble machine provide a way for parents and babies to socialize.
Callie Parks attended with 13-month-old Oliver Parks and Charlie Parks, nearly 3.
“We love books, love reading and love Miss Deb (Shogren),” Callie Parks said.
She said the weekly gatherings are good for her children and for parents.
“It’s a great place to meet other moms who are home with their children. There’s a great sense of community here,” she said.
Also on hand are representatives from the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition and Albany County Public Health. Certified lactation consultants provide drop-in advice on breastfeeding concerns, such as returning to work or milk supply, said Jasmine Flores, coalition coordinator.
Book Babies will be held at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S 8th St, Laramie, at 10 a.m. Tuesday mornings through April. It also will be included in the library’s summer program, though a time has not been determined. Participation is free and pre-registration is not required.