In a news release Tuesday morning, Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow decried a federal proposal to "incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally and linguistically diverse perspectives into teaching and learning,” as "an alarming move toward federal overreach into district curriculum (that) should be rebuked across party lines."

James Peebles, founder of Cheyenne’s chapter of Sankofa African Heritage Awareness Inc., said he was "disheartened" to learn Balow – who has previously expressed support for teaching more Black history in schools – "prefers neglecting the fulfillment of our children’s education just to satisfy her political and racial biases.”