LOVELL (WNE) — Big Horn county public health officials are preparing to submit a variance to the state aiming to forgo masks for local high school graduation ceremonies.
If approved, the variance would remain in place past graduation ceremonies, and would also apply to summer school and possibly the next school year, according to Big Horn County Public Health Prevention Specialist Chad Lindsay.
Ten school districts in Wyoming have already received variances for mask orders, but Lindsay said public health has made the decision to hold off submitting the variance in order to ensure the school year is finished successfully and without major incident.
“We haven’t written the variance yet,” Lindsay said. “We are looking toward the end of the school year. We want to get as much of the school year done as we can to ensure we don’t have some super spreader event.”
The county will instead wait until the beginning of May, Lindsay said, with the aim being that the variance is granted in time for end-of-the-year ceremonies.
“We may use another county’s variance as a template for ours,” Lindsay said. “We also realize that the governor will continue to change orders, at least once if not more. If the state decides not to have a mask requirement, or the Wyoming Department of Health makes that decision, we won’t need to submit the variance.”
During Big Horn County School District No. 1’s regular monthly meeting on April 8, Superintendent Ben Smith said the district hopes for it to come into effect by May 21.
“That would be right before graduation. The request will be to take us through the last week of school and summer school,” Smith said.