GILLETTE (WNE) — A bill for the creation of the Gillette College Community College District was introduced Wednesday in the state Legislature.
The bill calls for the creation of the new district to be brought to the citizens of Campbell County in a special election to decide whether to secede Gillette College from the Northern Wyoming Community College District and form an independent district of its own.
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, with Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette and Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper as co-sponsors.
Passing through the state Legislature is the final leg of the process before a special vote could be held in Campbell County to definitively decide on the new district.
Wasserburger said there are plans to introduce another bill that will clarify state statute on a college district's taxation ability.
Current statute calls for a community college district to tax four mills, but questions regarding the language in that legislation arose during the district’s application process.
“We do not have a decision on that as far as I am aware,” Wasserburger said Thursday morning. “The problem with four mills is that would generate more money than our actual budget and quite frankly we don’t need that many mills.”
Each of the seven existing community college districts tax at least four mills. Because of Campbell County’s relatively high assessed valuation, the money raised from its four mills is significantly higher than other counties in the state.
Campbell County’s assessed valuation was $4.24 billion in 2020, meaning 1 mill equaled about $4.24 million, with 4 mills raising a little less than $17 million.