SHERIDAN (WNE) — Like the opening shots of a battle, the first ballots to determine whether Gillette College will stand as its own community college could be cast as early as Friday.
Voters in Campbell County may cast absentee ballots in the special election on the formation of a new community college district and board from July 2 to Aug. 16, with polls for the election open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 17.
If approved, the ballot proposal would allow Campbell County to establish a community college district and levy up to 4 mills for its operation and maintenance. Voters would also elect seven members for the college’s board of trustees. The current NWCCD Board of Trustees is composed of all Sheridan County residents, as Sheridan County forms the district’s tax base.
The battle lines between those who support and oppose the proposal to split from the current Northern Wyoming Community College District and its main campus at Sheridan College seem to be clear: local control versus an unnecessary tax burden.
“We want to make the decisions for our community college,” said Josh McGrath, a supporter of the Vote Yes for Gillette College campaign. He said currently Campbell County residents have little say over what programs are offered at the Gillette campus.
Jacob Darby, a Gillette area resident and rancher, however, is helping lead an opposition group, the Anti Tax Coalition, because he believes the creation of a new, independent Gillette College will place an unnecessary burden on businesses and taxpayers there.
“I don’t see the need to tax us just to have our own community college,” said Darby, who’s also running for the potential new college board. “We’re currently getting it for free, with Sheridan County paying most of the taxes. . . I’m loving it.”