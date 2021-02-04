CHEYENNE – If there’s been any positives to come out of the pandemic for Laramie County School District 1, distributing a tablet to every student and teacher in the district by next month is one of them.
When Wyoming’s largest school district shut down in-person schooling and transitioned its students to remote learning, the district didn’t have the infrastructure in place for every student to connect online from their homes. And not every family had the ability to buy the technology needed to participate in online learning, either.
“Pre-COVID – and during – one of the big things we needed to address was equitable access to educational technology,” said Kyle McKinney, LCSD1’s director of technology. Although the majority of students returned for in-person learning at the start of this school year, quarantine protocols have made it so that many teachers and students have still had to work and learn remotely.
But with federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the district was able to spend more than $8 million to buy a total of 16,230 tablets this year. The district will have to pay for any future maintenance costs out of its own budget, however. Once the delivery of all of those tablets is completed in March, LCSD1 will become what those in the education world call a one-to-one district, meaning every student has their own device.
“These devices and the funds we had to purchase them would have been unheard of before COVID. But we suddenly had the funds to go out and do this for all of these students all at once,” said McKinney, who added that integrating technology into the everyday classroom experience has forced “an entire culture shift.”
After learning that about 10% of families in the district did not have access to reliable internet at home, LCSD1 ordered 15% of the devices to come equipped with internet connectivity capability, which doesn’t require students to have a Wi-Fi connection to log on.
So far, “we haven’t hit that mark yet,” said McKinney, noting that the district has not approached a shortage of devices wired with those capabilities. “Beyond putting the device in students’ hands, it’s really about creating this engaging environment in the classroom where students have access to technology all day to do their work.”
High schoolers and middle schoolers received their tablets last semester, and are in the middle of figuring out how best to integrate them into their learning environments.
“Our teachers have embraced it, some more than others. But like with any change, it’s going to take time,” Phil Thompson, principal of South High School, said, adding that teachers have had about one hour of professional development per month to help them get the most out of new classroom technology.
Before this year, not many students at South had access to their own tablets to help them with school work. Giving students the option to use one is “one more option for kids to be able to utilize as a tool to track their performance,” said Thompson, who said he’s observed students taking notes both by hand and on a tablet.
This semester, elementary schools in the district are starting to adapt to the widespread use of tablets, too.
A national backlog of educational technology orders slowed the arrival of devices for elementary school students, but the district is now in the process of sorting the shipment and plans to have all of the devices rolled out by spring.
Hobbs Elementary, which already had several devices it bought with grant money last year, received its shipment in January and is piloting the elementary-level rollout.
“Everyone was using them in the first week,” said Paige Schneider, a fourth grade teacher at Hobbs. “It just changes the whole dynamic as far as engagement. It’s really helped keep instruction on task.”
As it will be for many schools across the district, giving every student access to that technology is bringing the district one step closer to confronting inequities that existed long before the pandemic.
“Any time we can begin to level the playing field for what resources our students have access to, we’re making sure that we bring equity to the educational experience for all kids,” said Steve Newton, director of instruction for LCSD1. “Of course, technology is a tool, and tools need to be used wisely. But the fact this resource is going to be made available to all students will take great leaps toward ensuring equity.”