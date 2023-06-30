Dicky Shanor testifies

Wyoming Department of Education Chief of Staff Dicky Shanor testifies during a meeting of the Senate Education Committee at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Jan. 25.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Evolving statutes governing the operation and funding of K-12 charter schools have left both state officials and lawmakers contemplating the future of Wyoming’s public school system.

Sweeping changes to the approval and renewal process were first made in 2021, as supporters of the charter school movement pushed for a second option for authorizing charter schools, instead of only through local K-12 school districts. The power was granted to the State Loan and Investment Board in the general session, and that board, made up of Wyoming’s top five elected state officials, approved three new charter schools in the state.

