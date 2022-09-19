CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Classical Academy is expected to open in fall 2023 to initially serve more than 100 school kids in Laramie County.

Since CCA doesn’t have a facility yet, this is only for starters. The founders plan to eventually have a K-12 student population of 600. They say close to 250 students or their parents in Laramie County have already expressed interest.

