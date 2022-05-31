CHEYENNE − Cheyenne native and U.S. Naval War College professor Dr. Olenda Johnson will return to her home city to speak about community growth on Monday, June 6, at Laramie County Community College.
The Laramie County Community Partnership, which announced this past week the upcoming event with Johnson, is sponsoring her presentation. It is free to attend and starts at 6:30 p.m. at the ANB Bank Leadership Center in the Clay Pathfinder Building at LCCC.
"The focus of Dr. Johnson’s presentation is to help the Laramie County community navigate who and what it wants to be through a variety of lenses, including economic, community services, growth and change," said the announcement from the Laramie County Community Partnership. Johnson says that "the goal is to address if 'we are the best WE that we can be,'" according to the organization.
Johnson is a professor of strategic leadership and leader development at the U.S. Naval War College. USNWC is a graduate-level institution for military officers and civilians who work for the government.
Johnson advises Navy admirals, Marine generals and senior government executives, in addition to her teaching and other duties. More details on her background are available online via USNWC.
The Laramie County Community Partnership describes itself as a coalition of "agencies and organizations dedicated to sharing resources, strengthening capacity, and collaboratively serving" vulnerable residents of the county.