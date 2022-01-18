The season was slow to start as Mother Nature held off on the snow. It finally arrived, although amounts are still somewhat stingy in the Pole Mountain area that includes the Happy Jack Recreation Area.
Trail groomers with the Medicine Bow Nordic Association, Randy Hulme and Dan Lewis, pack down every snowflake that falls, attempting to maximize the base on the Nordic ski trails. While snow levels remain thin, coverage on the trails is good and skiers are out in force.
Grooming or packing of the Nordic trails kicked off this year on Christmas Day. That’s a late start, but about four days earlier than last year. With that, plans by members of the MBNA for lessons and racing are well underway.
Children’s ski classes start Jan. 30
The popular Wee Ski, Kid Ski and Youth Ski classes are a go with registration open. Amanda Harper is the new MBNA Ski School director. She’s working fast and furiously to get things set up in time for the classes that kick off Jan. 30. They run for four weeks, meeting every Sunday through Feb. 27.
“We’re thrilled to have the classes return after having to cancel them last year due to COVID-19 concerns,” Harper said. “We already have a great response with registrations and volunteer instructors. More volunteers are needed, and skier registration is open until we hit our limit of 90 skiers.”
Volunteers are really the heart and soul of the program, with many roles available for adults with any level of ski proficiency. The deadline to sign up as a volunteer is Monday with orientation Jan. 23 at the Tie City Trailhead.
“If you’d like to help teach the next generation of skiers as a volunteer, we’d love to have you,” Harper said.
The Children’s Ski School offers three levels of classes for ages 5-14. Cost for Wee Ski is $40 and Kid’s Ski and Youth Ski are $50. Both programs offer discounts to MBNA members and for parents who volunteer to help teach.
Specific times, registration and more information are on the MBNA website, medicinebownordic.org.
While the warming hut will be available during classes, masks must be worn while in the building.
Pole Mountain Shuffle is Jan. 28
Also on tap for the MBNA is the Pole Mountain Shuffle, the annual free community race for cross-country skiers of all abilities. Any donations go to the MBNA to help maintain the ski trails.
Race Director Kathy Rittle said the MBNA is excited to hold the race this year after having to cancel it in 2021.
“The MBNA is happy to be hosting an in-person race after a hiatus last year,” Rittle said. “We encourage skiers of all abilities to come out and enjoy the trails.”
Racers have their choice of two distances: 5K and 10K with classic and freestyle categories for both distances.
Skiers are encouraged to register ahead of time on the MNBA website to simplify race day logistics. Online registration closes at 6 p.m. Jan. 28. Race day registration is available in the Lower Meadow starting area from 8:30-9:45 a.m. Racers must check in by 9:45 to receive a bib number. Those who arrive later are welcome to participate but will not receive an official time or be included in the race results.
“We don’t have use of the warming hut due to COVID safety measures, so all racers check in at the starting area,” Rittle said. “Masks are required at the starting line for volunteers and racers. Once the racers take off, they can remove their masks. Volunteers need to keep masked when social distancing is not possible.”
Volunteers also are needed and can sign-up via email medbownordic@gmail.com.
As a reminder, while the race is free, parking is not. The trails and parking are within the Medicine Bow National Forest and an annual parking pass, Senior National Park Pass, or $5 day-use passes are required for all vehicles using the parking area.