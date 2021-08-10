Creative Energies Solar, also known as Creative Energies, has brought solar installations for homeowners, businesses and organizations for 20 years throughout the Mountain West.
Headquartered in Lander, the solar company has completed numerous projects across the state, including in Laramie. One of their latest projects includes the Recreation Center solar installation. They also completed a large solar installation for the Laramie Ice & Event Center. Both of these projects were made possible by Blue Sky grants through Rocky Mountain Power.
Earlier this year, a University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Applied Science alumnus announced he would donate his private ranchland to create a solar energy research facility. The energy proceeds from this facility would then be donated to the university while simultaneously offering hands-on learning opportunities for students and faculty members.
The alumnus is Gene Humphrey, and he helped to co-found the 9H Research Foundation, which will provide these unique learning experiences around renewable energy to UW students. Humphrey has donated private land from his own 9H Ranch in Albany County, just north of Laramie.
“The 9H student solar project gives Wyoming students the ability to gain hands-on experience in the clean energy sector and represents an exciting opportunity for the state,” Humphrey said. “The 5-acre project will serve as a state-of-the-art innovation hub to propel research and fund student scholarships, projects and experiential learning activities for decades to come.”
In support of 9H Research Foundation’s solar project and its importance to the development of the solar industry in Wyoming, Creative Energies announced that it will give an in-kind donation of $10,000 to the facility.
Creative Energies will design and install the 9H Research Foundation solar system. At 0.5 megawatts, it will make this project the third largest solar array in Wyoming. The 0.5 MW solar system is the first phase of the facility, which will eventually total 3 MW. The facility will provide live data to help solar developers make equipment decisions for utility-scale solar installations.
“This project and others that follow its model can help drive innovation, jobs and economic development on Wyoming’s terms,” said Scott Kane, co-owner of Creative Energies. “Creative Energies is happy to donate our expertise to this project and do our part to demonstrate that, in Wyoming, we are ready to work together toward a clean energy future.”
According to Creative Energies, the 0.5 MW solar system will generate 976,200 kilowatt hours annually, which is the equivalent of:
• 16,270 trees planted;
• 810,246 pounds of coal saved;
• 1,274,917 pounds of carbon dioxide avoided;
• 1,005,486 miles not driven.
Leo Pueblitz is responsible for technical solar sales for Creative Energies across southeastern Wyoming. He received a degree in geology from UW, and has lived in Laramie for 25 years. As a UW alumnus and a Laramie resident, Pueblitz is particularly passionate about this project. He stated it felt fantastic to be able to give back to his community in such a positive way.
“It’s a positive project for the entire state. It helps nudge things forward for renewable energy,” Pueblitz said, adding it also creates jobs by providing invaluable hands-on experience for students who will go on to use those skills in the field.
Pueblitz said it also directly serves the city of Laramie’s stated goal of going carbon neutral by 2050. He emphasized how important it was for him to witness the Laramie community moving into the future and to contribute to this momentum in a real and meaningful way.
“Everything about this project — the foundation, the educational aspect, the community — was such a great fit for Creative Energies,” Pueblitz said.
9H Research Foundation is also collaborating with other strategic partners to form long-term relationships. These partners include the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium and Argonne National Library. To date, the foundation has sponsored 31 students who competed in a $5,000 senior energy design challenge, hired two student interns and funded five student groups to design and build solar and energy storage projects.