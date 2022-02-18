CHEYENNE – A bill addressing critical race theory in state education passed introduction in the Senate Thursday morning. A similar piece of legislation banning CRT instruction failed in the House.
Senate File 103 was approved by a 25-5 vote. It would create limitations on teaching critical race theory or any social philosophy that “inflames divisions on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin or other criteria in ways contrary to the unity of the nation and the wellbeing of the state of Wyoming and its residents.”
Another portion of the bill would require all schools and colleges to give instruction on the essentials of the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions, including the study of and devotion to American institutions and ideals. Not only would the requirements be taught for at least five years of a student’s education, but they would not receive any degree at the secondary or collegiate level without passing an examination on the principles.
“The idea is to get the divisive teaching out of the school and let everybody understand their own rights and freedoms,” said bill sponsor Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette. “And maybe we can fix some of the problems that are going on.”
Throughout the nation and the state, CRT has been a topic of discussion between school board trustees, government officials and stakeholders. Parents of students in the Capital City’s own schools have come forward at nearly every Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting in the past year to share their concerns about how such topics might be taught.
Lawmakers said they are listening to these constituents, which is why four bills were filed for the 2022 budget session to touch on teaching standards and examination requirements.
“We don’t send students to school to learn racial bias,” said Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne. “We send them to learn how to read and write.”
Senators are expected to hear another piece of legislation for introduction relating to public education today. It focuses on both transparency and comparable teaching standards to SF 103.
The Civics Transparency Act would require incorporation of the principles of the Constitution, as well as the history of slavery and race-based discrimination, to include the end of slavery and efforts to end discrimination. Senate File 62 was sponsored by Majority Floor Leader Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, who also voted for the limitations legislation.
Naysayers
Although there was a majority within the Senate, not every lawmaker agreed with either bill.
Minority Floor Leader Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said he voted against the bill in hopes it would fail, and said he plans to vote against the additional civics legislation.
“The idea that we need to ban a certain type of teaching because we don’t like the truth is truly absurd,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “That’s the worst approach to education. We have not always done things the right way. In history, as a country, we have not always made good choices, we’ve not always been kind. And we need to know that, otherwise history repeats itself.”
Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, shared a similar perspective on the House floor as he spoke in opposition of House Bill 97.
The proposed legislation failed 35-24. It would have prohibited the instruction of CRT; that the country is fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist; or that any person is inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members based on sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or national origin. Other restrictions would have been included in curriculum, as well as in training, orientation or therapy for state agencies and municipalities.
Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who sponsored the bill, said it would have addressed the CRT perspective that views “society through a racialized prism of identity groups with minorities being oppressed by caucasians as the oppressors” that separates society into “capitalist bourgeois and proletariat.”
Schwartz said it would have required that the teaching of history be “neutral” and “without judgment.”
“How can that be possible? If I were a Native American, I doubt I would accept the neutral, judgment-free approach about the relocation and decimation of the Indigenous population,” he said. “If I were a Black American, I doubt I could accept the neutral judgment-free approach about the enslavement of millions of Americans.”
“I am Jewish. I cannot accept a neutral, judgement free approach to the murder of 6 million Jews in World War II,” he continued.
Penalties
Unlike the Senate bill passed earlier in the day, if the CRT ban plan had been OK’d, there would also have been punitive measures for teachers and administrators in violation.
A court could have imposed a civil penalty not to exceed $5,000 for each violation per teacher, administrator, school district or state agency. Any person aggrieved, such as a parent or student, could have had a private cause of action.
Wyoming Education Association Government Relations Director Tate Mullen said WEA did not support any of the bills brought forward to address such standards, but especially ones with financial punishments for educators.
“The penalties in that would have created a substantial chilling effect in terms of what was taught within our classrooms,” he said.
Mullen pointed out it would have also gone against the Wyoming Supreme Court’s Campbell County decision, which he said guarantees students in the state a modern, equitable and complete education. He expressed the same opposition to SF 103, and said members of the education association plan to testify against the CRT limitation bill after its introduction.
The Senate Education Committee will consider the legislation and hear public testimony at 8 a.m. Friday.