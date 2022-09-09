There’s a chance to smash rocks, dig in the dirt, form pots out of mud and throw pointy sticks through the air. It’s the perfect opportunity for anyone who likes to get a little dirty and try their hand at new things.

Or maybe listening to music and watching others perform is more your cup of tea. No matter your preference, there’s something for everyone at this year’s Archeology Fair.

Editor's note: This has been corrected to reflect Billy Probert is teaching the blacksmithing class. Also, Willie LeClair will not be giving a presentation, as was originally reported.

