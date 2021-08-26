CHEYENNE – Laramie County school district leaders are taking state test results from the 2020-21 school year with a grain of salt, due to students and faculty working to succeed amid the pandemic and a lack of state assessment distribution the previous year.
“We know that we’re going to use this as a way to rebuild, revitalize and to refocus our efforts around the achievement of our students,” Laramie County School District 1 Assistant Superintendent of Instruction James Fraley said Wednesday.
LCSD1 tested below the statewide average in every subject area of the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress, or WY-TOPP, standardized test this past spring. WY-TOPP is an online test that assesses students on the Wyoming Content and Performance Standards.
Only 41.5% of students from grades 3-10 passed the mathematics portion by scoring proficient or advanced, which was nearly 7 percentage points behind the state average. And nearly 48.5% of those same students passed the English language arts portion, while the state average stood at 53.9%.
Science is tested in grades 4, 8 and 10, unlike English and math, and experienced the smallest margin in percentage point difference compared to state assessment results. A total of 44.3% of students scored proficient or advanced students, which was less than 3 percentage points below the state average.
Fraley said these scores disappoint local school officials, as less than one out of every two students was proficient, but it is not the only metric used in the district to celebrate and drive improvement.
“We’re never happy,” he said. “We’re never satisfied. But we always use those [test results] to improve our schools and to improve our instruction.”
LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo shared the same sentiments.
She said Wednesday that after only six weeks on the job, she’s ready to look for opportunities for growth in the district. This is especially prevalent in her 100-day plan, which implements new initiatives like the comprehensive reading program and check-in points for families within the community.
Not all schools in LCSD1 fell below the state average, however. PODER Academy and PODER Secondary, the only charter schools in the county, led district test results.
Students in all grade levels passed at a rate above 58%, with some as high as 95%. The lowest passing averages below an 85% in English language arts were in grades 6 and 8, and in science, the lowest was 70% for grades 4, 8 and 10.
Marcos Martinez, CEO and founder of the charter schools, said this is because their curriculum focuses on a college prep style of education.
“We use the word ‘relentless,’” he said. “We aim to ensure that our students are at a minimum of a proficient level, if not at best.”
When their scores faltered in some subjects, he said, it came as no surprise to administrators. He said they understood it was going to be difficult for students and teachers to focus and develop through the pandemic, since it impacted the entire county.
Looking across Laramie County, students from rural LCSD2 were also more successful in their state assessment results, on average.
But school district officials said they want to remind families and administrators that comparing different cohorts of students to each other should not be the first priority. Rather, it should be how safe and successful they feel in their environment. This was greatly impacted by new health policies, virtual school and quarantines over the past year and a half.
This past spring, 49.6% of LCSD2 students in grades 3-10 were proficient or advanced on the math assessment. This was nearly two percentage points above the state average.
It was the only subject in which they exceeded the state average, but LCSD2 students still tested higher than LCSD1 in math and English last spring.
Nearly 50% of students in all grades passed the English portion, which was 4 percentage points below the state average. And for the science assessment, 44% of the students tested in grades 4, 8 and 10 passed. The state average for science was a passing rate of 47.4%.
LCSD2 Superintendent Justin Pierantoni said he is only focused on what his students accomplished and is pleasantly surprised with the data the district received back.
“The concern may not be as much about how our students are performing,” he said, “as much as the things that we can do to support them, our instructional practices and then our alignment.”
Pierantoni said the main focus is on how to keep kids in school and safe at the moment. He noted that one of the most impressive results to come out of the state assessment was the knowledge that nearly 97% of students in the state participated in person.
It was important to him because he said that as an administrator, this is a unique time to witness in educational history, in which kids have been pulled out of meaningful engagement and in-person learning.
Students across the district returned to classrooms this Monday for in-person learning, and school officials are happy to have that aspect of normalcy return.
“We’re so excited that we can put teachers in front of students,” Fraley said, “and we will see those scores jump next year.”