CHEYENNE – School leaders from across Wyoming testified against a proposal to cut tens of millions in K-12 funding during a virtual House Education Committee meeting Thursday.
“The proposed cuts require school districts to make choices between bad and worse options. For example, do we eliminate activities or close schools?” Andrea Summers, a member of the Sweetwater County School District 1 Board of Trustees, told the committee. “These cuts don’t just hurt students. I strongly believe these cuts will erode the very fabric of our communities.”
More than a dozen other top education personnel from various school districts gave similar testimony, suggesting that absorbing those kinds of cuts could lead to bigger class sizes, difficulty attracting quality teachers, cutting activities and other losses.
Further, they all emphasized that big cuts would have enormous implications for the future of Wyoming – and implored legislators to raise a revenue stream outside of the mineral extraction industry to fund education.
“Many of the people I’ve spoken with in my community said they’d be happy to pay a 1% sales tax – they wouldn’t even notice it at the checkout counter – if it meant keeping schools open and opportunities for our kids,” Summers said.
“In communities where the educational system is lacking, the community can’t attract business, doctors, engineers or other professionals. … If we hope to diversify the economy of our state, then cutting education is in direct opposition to that goal.”
Wyoming, which has no personal or corporate income tax and comparatively low sales and property taxes, has historically relied on revenue from the mineral industry to fund its K-12 education system at one of the highest levels in the country.
The state also has a constitutional obligation, as interpreted by the Wyoming Supreme Court, to fund a slate of educational offerings known as the basket of goods. It has to deliver it in an equitable way that allows all children, regardless of where they live, to access the same resources. Some argue a side effect of that cost-based, well-funded education has been higher-than-average NAEP scores, which is a national assessment of student achievement.
But as the coal industry continues to nosedive, and oil and gas markets take volatile turns, Wyoming lawmakers are knee-deep in their discussions about how to address a $300 million deficit in K-12 funding.
In its original form, House Bill 61 – which the House Education Committee heard testimony on all day, but did not vote on – proposes to fill the gap, in part, by making a $100 million cut to K-12 spending. It would also create a mechanism to raise a sales tax, if the Wyoming Legislature voted separately to do so.
An overwhelming majority of delegates from the Wyoming School Boards Association voted late last year to support the idea of a 1% increase to the state’s 4% sales tax, which would go directly to fund education.
Raising new revenue streams – through that or another mechanism – is something the majority of people who testified against the cuts said they support.
“Looking at House Bill 61, and a variety of other education bills out there, I’m having a very difficult time seeing how any of these policies would benefit the students of Wyoming,” Tate Mullen, government relations director for the Wyoming Education Association, said. “The WEA will continue to support any and all revenue-generating mechanisms that would help to fund education, and those should be prioritized over cuts.”
Cuts will largely equate to a loss of personnel, said many of the school leaders who testified Thursday.
Referencing the ongoing national teacher shortage, Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, asked Mullen just how bad the teacher shortage is and “how hard is it to attract teachers to this market in Wyoming?” In the past, Wyoming has been known to offer much higher teacher salaries than bordering states, but over the last five years, those states are catching up to Wyoming and dulling its competitive edge.
“If we continue to devalue spending, and we don’t pay those educators, we won’t attract those high-quality educators that have made our system so successful,” Mullen said. “We are seeing statewide what is a national problem – the teacher shortage. If we do underfund education, it is going to be harder to draw from those pools.”
HB 61 originated from the earlier work of the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration. In Wyoming, the Legislature is required to recalibrate its funding model every five years and ensure that it’s funding the basket of goods using an evidence-based approach.
Amendment: $47.3 million cut
Two legislators – Rep. Evan Simpson, R-Afton, who is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, and Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, who is a member of the House Revenue Committee – proposed amendments that would still level $100 million in cuts. But instead of making an across-the-board cut like the original HB 61 proposes, which has some lawmakers concerned about a lawsuit, the amendments target certain areas of the model for cuts, such as summer school, administrative salaries or professional development.
At the end of the day Thursday, Sommers, who chaired the recalibration committee, offered an amendment that combined the intent of both of those amendments. It increases class sizes, decreases administrative salaries, increased teacher salaries and reduces health insurance costs, which Sommers said would equate to a total reduction of $47.3 million, as opposed to the $100 million in cuts.
Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said she chose not to vote for the amendment, despite its softer cuts, because it relied too much on “picking and choosing” of which services should stay and which should go.
“What we’re seeing here is a recommendation that does not meet our obligation to be evidence based,” she said.
Despite Connolly’s objections, the amendment passed. But that doesn’t mean the bill will make it out of the committee in that form. The committee tabled it and said it plans to pick it up at the start of the legislative session next week.
“We need to keep our foot on the gas with this bill,” Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said right before the committee adjourned. “I do think we need to hear this Monday.”