ROCK SPRINGS – Revisions to the COVID-19 protocols were approved at the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 19.
The board of trustees voted to relax the temporary face covering mandate.
Face coverings are required in spaces when social distancing can’t happen such as: classrooms, including laboratories and clinicals; college vehicles; small office spaces; theater events and performances; as well as the children’s center staff if they are not fully vaccinated.
The mandate will remain in effect through the duration of the fall semester. It will then be reevaluated by the board before the beginning of the spring semester.
At the Sept. 21 meeting, the board approved to extend the face covering mandate until Oct. 19. It was decided that it would be reevaluated at the next board meeting.
According to the meeting’s agenda, the college’s positive case numbers have been low. The highest total was on Aug. 27, 2021, with 11 positive cases.
For the students living in the residence halls and athletes, surveillance testing began on Sept. 20.
Western has been providing vaccine clinics on campus over the past two months.
However, they have been suspended by county and hospital health partners following low demand.
The school’s performing arts department has recently asked to have theater students be treated like athletic teams, with regular testing to allow performers the ability to not wear face coverings.
According to a press release sent out by Western on Oct. 20, “Western’s Administration is committed to regular and ongoing review of the active number of COVID-19 cases on campus and conditions outlined in the COVID-19 decision matrix and will recommend additional changes to the Board of Trustees should conditions warrant.”
Western continues to support vaccinations, as well as regular and ongoing testing and isolation when symptoms or exposure occur.