Hannilyn Kersenbrock, left, and Alyssa Samuelson are incoming University of Wyoming freshmen trying to navigate their way around campus Friday. Both said it’s a little intimidating going into their first semester of college, which starts Monday.
Stephen Christensen, left, is guided around the University of Wyoming campus by his father, Dan Christensen, on Friday. Dan is a UW alum and said showing his son around his alma matter was “so cool.” Stephen hasn’t decided a course of study, while Dan graduated in 1987.
Among the estimated 10,000 students and faculty expected to be back at work and in classes at the University of Wyoming on Monday is another group of eager — and a little intimidated — freshmen.
Many were out and about on the UW grounds Friday, trying to get their bearings, locate the buildings where their classes will be held and time how long it takes to get from points A to B.
“It’s overwhelming,” said Alyssa Samuelson, an incoming freshman from Cheyenne, as she tried to locate buildings on a large campus map outside the Wyoming Union.
“The campus is huge,” she said, adding she moved into her new off-campus place earlier that day and that, “I don’t know where anything is.”
While feeling a little like a fish out of water, Samuelson wasn’t alone. Hannilyn Kersenbrock also is an incoming freshman from Cheyenne, and the friends were sharing the experience of exploring the campus.
Along with echoing Samuelson’s feeling of being overwhelmed, Kersenbrock said she’s excited to begin a journey that could shape the path of her adult life as she studies to be a speech therapist.
Samuelson also has lofty ambitions of a career as a microbiologist.
“But for now, I’m just trying to find my way around,” she said.
Other incoming freshmen were a little more fortunate to have older siblings, friends or family show them around. Sometimes, the tours also came with instructions on how to do things “the Cowboy way.”
Stephen Christensen enjoyed a sunny — although a bit cool and windy — Friday morning with his father, Dan Christensen, a 1987 graduate and “proud UW alum.”
Although the family now lives in Casper, Dan’s enthusiasm for the time he spent at UW was contagious. That he could share it with his son was “just some kind of neat,” he said.
Nearly 35 years removed from his time as a UW student, the elder Christensen said he was a little surprised the campus hadn’t changed more than it has.
“There are a few more buildings now than then, but it’s still (UW),” he said. “But most of all, it’s so cool to show him around.”
Although Stephen said he hasn’t yet chosen a course of study, he also was excited to get his college years started.
Wearing new UW swag still with their tags hanging from them, he and his friend and roommate Luis Gonzalez just smiled slyly when asked about what they were looking forward to the most. It seemed they may have answered had mom and dad not been with them.