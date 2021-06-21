CHEYENNE – About 18 months ago, Gov. Mark Gordon placed a call to Laramie County Community College president Joe Schaffer.
He wanted to inquire about the possibility of the college creating a commercial driver’s license program, where students could learn the ins and outs of the trucking industry while also getting their certification to drive a commercial vehicle.
Schaffer loved the idea, and put LCCC staff to work on creating a new program to bring in students. They partnered with Eastern Wyoming College and Northwest College in Powell to create a curriculum that would fit students’ and the industry’s needs.
This week, the first group of the college’s commercial driving students, 10 in total, graduated from the program. Six students were enrolled in a daytime program, while four participated in an evening class.
LCCC began offering the program in March and students have to complete 165 hours of training before they are ready to go out into the workforce. This includes a minimum of 32 hours driving behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle.
“CDL drivers are in high demand, not only in Laramie County and Wyoming, but all over the country,” Penny Fletcher, LCCC’s technical program manager, said. “We are proud to provide short-term technical training, and financial assistance options, that will lead to a well-paying career.”
The program also included preparation for the CDL permit test, introductory exercises on a simulator and students could also learn about hazardous materials and driving tankers. Additional partnerships with Admiral Beverage and the Wyoming Highway Patrol helped make the program possible.
Program coordinator Mike Geissler explained that the program runs five weeks, with the first week dedicated to training for the permit.
“Once they have their permit, we basically treat them like our employees and have them follow federal guidelines,” he said. “We want to introduce them to what the trucking industry is all about. This is a federally-regulated industry, so they need to know the stuff.”
One key element of trucking that students were taught about was professionalism, as showing up for shifts and being on time for deliveries are critical for this industry.
“This job takes commitment and if you don’t show up to drive, you’re upsetting the entire transportation chain,” Geissler said.
Additionally, students were taught about human trafficking and ways to spot signs of illegal activity while on the road.
Geissler noted that almost all of the students from the program had been hired for trucking positions, or were just waiting to finish up certification requirements so they could get jobs.
He said there was “so much” work currently available in the trucking industry and that was very proud of this first group of students.