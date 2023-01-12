Local community members will have the chance to get active by participating in the annual Wellness Challenge, hosted by the Western Wyoming Community College exercise science program and led by the program’s students.
ROCK SPRINGS – Local community members will have the chance to get active by participating in the annual Wellness Challenge, hosted by the Western Wyoming Community College exercise science program and led by the program’s students.
Western professor of exercise science and nutrition Kristine Clark said that the challenge is intended to encourage individuals to start behaviors toward improving their fitness and wellness or to add to their current exercise program.
“The Wellness Challenge begins with specific pre-fitness testing to provide a baseline of where the individual is. These fitness tests include a 1-mile walk, hand grip strength, modified sit and reach and a plank,” Clark said. “Body composition testing is available for an additional fee for those interested.”
The Wellness Challenge is a 12-week program set to begin on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5 – 7 p.m., with the pre-testing portion of the challenge.
Those wishing to participate can also sign up on two additional dates for the pre-testing portion of the challenge: Friday, Jan. 27, from 5 – 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Clark said that during the program, participants can come to the Fitness Center at Western to use the facilities (cardio and weight rooms) for free on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
“The exercise science students are available to answer questions, demonstrate how to use the equipment, help guide individuals in safe exercise and we offer a group fitness class each workout night as well,” Clark said.
She also said that participation in the challenge can be done individually, with a group or with their family.
The Wellness Challenge is open to those who are 6 years old or older. Children participating that are ages 6 – 14 can participate in the fitness classes that will be offered during the free workout nights under the supervision of a parent or guardian.
Participants who are 14 and older will be permitted to use the equipment located in the Fitness Center when accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Those participating in the challenge need to have a physician's release for physical activity with them is they have any cardio, pulmonary, metabolic or joint issues when attending the pre-testing appointment.
For each individual, either participating on their own or in a group, there is a $5 registration fee.
The registration fee for a family is $15; $5 for each parent and $5 for children.
The registration fee can be turned in when registering at the beginning of the challenge.
Clark said that at the end of the 12-week period, participants return to complete post testing to see how they have improved.
This annual challenge has been going on for quite some time, according to Clark.
“The Wellness Challenge has been going for over 20 years,” she said. “I believe this is our 27th year.”