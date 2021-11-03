RSHS

ROCK SPRINGS -- In collaboration with the public health department, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is hosting a free vaccine clinic on Friday for children aged 5 and older.

The vaccine clinic is set to be at Rock Springs High School from 11:30 a.m. and 1: 30 p.m.

If interested, people are asked to fill out the form by accessing the link below.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc3SC-vrei0MJVWHzE60mRU7UnPi4CbqaPtICSCZavWMlYwkg/viewform?usp=send_form

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus