Free vaccine clinic at RSHS for children aged 5 and up Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago

ROCK SPRINGS -- In collaboration with the public health department, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is hosting a free vaccine clinic on Friday for children aged 5 and older.The vaccine clinic is set to be at Rock Springs High School from 11:30 a.m. and 1: 30 p.m.If interested, people are asked to fill out the form by accessing the link below.https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc3SC-vrei0MJVWHzE60mRU7UnPi4CbqaPtICSCZavWMlYwkg/viewform?usp=send_form