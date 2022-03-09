CHEYENNE – A budget amendment that began as an attempt to restrict funding to the University of Wyoming’s Gender and Women’s Studies department has ended up as an amendment to House Bill 146, “General government reports.”
The Senate approved the amendment in a Committee of the Whole session Tuesday afternoon. HB 146 will have to be approved two more times by the end of the day Thursday.
The amendment stipulates that UW will report to the Joint Appropriations Committee and the Joint Education Committee the number of students affected by a university policy that encourages, but does not require, noncredit courses on healthy drinking and sexual behaviors before registration.
Rep. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, explained that the university encourages these noncredit courses, mainly covering alcohol and safe sexual practices, before students register for classes.
“If you don’t want to take those courses or don’t take those courses, they will bump your registration to the last day, effectively making you unable to take the classes that you want,” Perkins said. “They affect the cost of education, and we want to know what that is.”
The university is already looking at the issue, Perkins said.
“We want to take a look at what our university is making students do, both with respect to choice and the burden it places on them to do their courses,” he said.
In a joint conference committee Friday afternoon, lawmakers swapped the language in Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle’s original amendment for the replacement language. That budget amendment was then moved to HB 146.
“This is a reports bill, and the chief executive downstairs didn’t want us to put these in the budget, which we had been doing for years,” Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, said. “We sent a (budget bill) down (to the House) that had a few reports in it, they had a few others. We worked it out; their bill is prevailing. That is really all this is.”
The report would be due to the two committees no later than June 1.
Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said she was reluctant to vote for a Senate measure to add an amendment to a House bill for a report that would become an interim topic in committee.
”It seems awfully heavy handed for us to legislate what other committees are going to study during the interim,” said Ellis, who sits on the Joint Education Committee. “I would urge the body to defeat this amendment, and if they want to come back on a second reading amendment and legislate to themselves to have this study, at least that would be something I feel I could swallow.”