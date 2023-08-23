CASPER — Gov. Mark Gordon, State Library Division Director Patricia Bach and State Librarian Jamie Markus sent a letter to the American Library Association on Aug. 14 expressing worry that the organization “has become politicized” and calling on the group to open discussions with Wyoming to address the concern.

“This change has been reflected in views expressed by its current leadership, as well as actions and guidance that appear to stray from ALA’s core mission ‘to provide leadership for the development, promotion, and improvement of library and information services and the profession of librarianship in order to enhance learning and ensure access to information for all,’” the letter, addressed to American Library Association Executive Director Tracie Hall and signed by Markus, the state librarian, says.

