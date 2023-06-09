The Green River High School chapter of National Honor Society (NHS) advisor Victoria Hemphill, as well as past and current NHS students, announced during the Green River City Council meeting on Monday, June 5, that the new dog park will be opening to the public on Monday, June 19.
GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School chapter of National Honor Society (NHS) advisor Victoria Hemphill, as well as past and current NHS students, announced during the Green River City Council meeting on Monday, June 5, that the new dog park will be opening to the public on Monday, June 19.
“Six years ago, I had a crazy idea. I asked one of my NHS members, ‘What do you think about a dog park?’ In the back of my mind, I kind of hoped that she would say, ‘Yeah, we should have one,’” Hemphill said. “But, instead, Jesse Lozi said, ‘We should build one.’”
Hemphill said that they found out that in order to make it a reality, they would need a fence and water.
“Six years later, I’m here to tell you that there’s much more than a fence and water. Finally, the National Honor Society (NHS) of Green River High School is ready to share that with you and the community,” she said.
She added, “On Monday, June 19, we will have a grand opening for the public where we will hand out dog treats and have former NHS members there, as well. This really began with a raffle, you know, raising about $500 or $600 a year.
“Then, one of our raffle tickets made it to the central office and Dalene Smith, who is a trustee of the Thomas and Mary Kourbelas Charitable Trust, said that it sounds like something they would like to be involved in, and they donated $20,000.”
The next step, according to Hemphill, was getting someone to survey the land.
“I didn’t even know what that meant. So, I Inberg Miller,” she said. “Mike Brown happily jumped on board.”
She said that Brown has been donating his time and energy over the past six years.
At one point during the process, Hemphill said that they were “near defeat.”
“We weren’t sure what to do. We needed to have some groundwork done, but that could cost anywhere from $20,000-$30,000,” she explained. “I called as many people in Green River as I could.”
She went on to say after being turned down by others, Searle Brothers Construction agreed to help.
“We are very thankful to the city of Green River, to the board, parks and recreation, Brad Raney, Katie Duncombe, Brandy Stoeger and to the Green Belt Task Force, especially John Freeman,” Hemphill said.
There will be a sign outside of the dog park that will state the following:
“This park is a representation of serving others to better oneself. The members of the Green River High School Chapter of National Honor Society are proud to share this park with the community. Building this park began in 2018. Six years of membership and volunteer work are present in this park. This dog park is possible because of the leaders at Green River High School, taking initiative and working together, volunteering and improving our already wonderful community. We welcome you all to the volunteer dog park.”
The city council then thanked the GRHS NHS chapter for all of their hard work on the project.
“Thank you so much for all of your effort. You’re actually at the finish line, and we get to celebrate. Congratulations,” council member Sherry Bushman said.
Green River Mayor Pete Rust said, “In tourism, one of the things people talk about when they’re traveling is they won’t stop in a city unless they have a dog park if they have a dog, obviously. This is a huge thing for the city of Green River in terms of economic development and increasing tourism, which we want to focus on.”