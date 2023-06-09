Image one

The Green River High School chapter of National Honor Society (NHS) advisor Victoria Hemphill, as well as past and current NHS students, announced during the Green River City Council meeting on Monday, June 5, that the new dog park will be opening to the public on Monday, June 19.

“Six years ago, I had a crazy idea. I asked one of my NHS members, ‘What do you think about a dog park?’ In the back of my mind, I kind of hoped that she would say, ‘Yeah, we should have one,’” Hemphill said. “But, instead, Jesse Lozi said, ‘We should build one.’”

