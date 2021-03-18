CHEYENNE – Another attempt to expand school choice in Wyoming has failed.
The House Education Committee voted 7-2 Wednesday afternoon to kill House Bill 106. The bill would have created a program called the Wyoming Education Options Act, which proposed to reimburse parents for tuition or other expenses related to private school and homeschool for up to half of what their school district would receive in per-pupil funding. It would have expanded school choice options in Wyoming, where alternatives to traditional public education include four charter schools, online schooling and private schools that charge tuition.
The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the pandemic’s seismic effect on traditional learning prompted her to file the bill in an effort to open up options for children with a variety of different learning needs. Wilson has previously sponsored failed legislation to make it easier for charter schools – which are publicly funded and privately operated – to open in Wyoming.
Rep. Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, who co-sponsored the bill, was one of two committee members – the other being Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett – to vote to advance it Wednesday.
“I am part of a large population of parents who want to explore alternative options. I believe all parents should have that choice and have access to the abundant funding the state puts toward education,” Andrew said. “(This bill) still allows us to fund our current system – at least half of the funds from block grant would go back to the school. … We aren’t risking just draining money from the current system. It’s a very cautious approach.”
But during Wednesday’s committee hearing, lawmakers and education advocates alike expressed serious concerns about accountability of state money intended for public education and killed the proposal.
“We are concerned about oversight mechanisms in this bill. We are concerned about accountability mechanisms within this bill. We are concerned with funding and the impact this would have on some of our smaller districts,” Tate Mullen, government relations director for the Wyoming Education Association, told the committee via Zoom. “We’re struggling terribly to fund public schools. This is not the time to experiment to see how many students would participate and how it impacts public schools.”
The Legislature is currently grappling with a $300 million shortfall to its education funding model – a result of an over-reliance on dying mineral revenue streams. If all 5,100 students who are not currently enrolled in public schools took advantage of the proposal, the Legislative Service Office estimated that it could cost $64.8 million.
“This is trying to grab a piece of the state’s guarantee of education, regardless of whether you put any money into the system or not,” Rep. Jerry Obermueller, R-Casper, said before voting against the bill. “When you look at private schools, say within a church setting, there are scholarships in those environments. … I think this bill undoes that. Their focus will turn to drawing money out of the School Foundation Program, rather than providing scholarships.”
House Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, said his biggest concern rested with accountability for the money the state dishes out to districts.
“Ultimately, we are, by our constitution, required to provide an equitable and adequate education. We make districts jump through all kinds of hoops to ensure that,” Sommers said. “This (bill) is kind of a ‘Here’s the money, get-out-of-jail-free card’ with no accountability. I just don’t think we can do that with School Foundation dollars.”
Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said he’d be worried about a possible equity lawsuit if the bill had passed. “This is a little bit of a Pandora’s Box if we open this up and allow homeschoolers – anybody, for that matter – an amount of money out of the guaranteed School Foundation account. What does that do to an equitable education?”
Brown suggested that because the bill only proposes giving non-public school students half of what a district student would get, it could create problems in the courts. Judges would be bound to interpret any litigation through the lens of the state’s constitutional obligation to provide an equitable and adequate education for every student in the state.
“They could say, ‘Hey look, you can’t give only half,’” Brown said. “That actually just changed my mind on this.”