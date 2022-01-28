Schroeder named new state superintendent

Following an order from a federal judge Thursday denying a motion for a preliminary injunction seeking to halt Gov. Mark Gordon's appointment of a new state superintendent of public instruction, the governor was free to name his choice for the position.

Gordon announced Thursday afternoon that he'd appointed Brian Schroeder to replace former Superintendent Jillian Balow, who resigned earlier this month to take a similar position in Virginia.

Schroeder has worked as a teacher and administrator in private schools in California, Wisconsin, Michigan and Wyoming, and as a family and youth counselor. He most recently served as Head of School at Veritas Academy, a private Christian school in Cody, according to a news release from the governor's office. Schroeder earned his bachelor’s degree from Maranatha Baptist University and holds a master's degree in professional counseling from Liberty University.

“I reviewed application materials and conducted interviews with all the candidates that came through the selection process, and after much prayer and careful consideration, I have determined that Brian Schroeder is best suited to fill the superintendent's position,” Gordon said in the release. “Brian demonstrated his commitment to ensuring that parents are intricately involved in their children’s education, just as it should be. I will work to ensure a smooth transition in leadership for the Wyoming Department of Education.”

“I am honored and humbled beyond words at this incredible opportunity to serve the students, teachers and parents of Wyoming,” Schroeder said in the release. “I’ll do my best to help strengthen education for the future of our state.”

Schroeder will serve as superintendent for the remainder of Balow’s term, which ends in January 2023.

The state superintendent oversees K-12 education in the state as the director of the Wyoming Department of Education; makes rules and regulations; enforces the provisions of the Wyoming Education Code; prepares and maintains a list of accredited schools; gathers reports and statistics as required by law; inspects schools; and appoints members to the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board.

As one of the state's top five elected officials, the state superintendent also serves on numerous boards and commissions, and is required to make a biennial report to the governor and Legislature.