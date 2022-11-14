LCCC File

The east entrance to Laramie County Community College. Michael Smith/LCCC

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College has joined Quality Matters, an international leader for quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments, to ensure it's delivering outstanding online courses. 

QM is a nonprofit developed in 2015 that provides a scalable quality assurance system for online and hybrid learning, identifying evidence-based practices on what online learning should look like. As a QM member, LCCC has adopted a rubric with 42 rigorous standards of quality that help faculty design courses so students’ cognitive load can be focused on the content they are learning, according to a news release.

