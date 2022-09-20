CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 at-large trustees race is hotly contested, as five candidates vie for one seat on the board.

They make up a third of the overall candidates campaigning in the school district’s four separate races. This is even after Lilia Olejnik and Kathy Russell dropped out of the at-large race at the start of the month. Three candidates remain on each ballot for Areas 1 and 2, and four are competing in Area 3. This is the first time three seats on the school board have been open to candidates from specific areas, not the district as a whole.

Dr. Rene Hinkle

Dr. Rene Hinkle, 57, candidate for the Laramie County School District 1 board at-large race. Courtesy photo
Joe Plowman

Joe Plowman, 61, candidate for the Laramie County School District 1 board at-large race. Courtesy photo
Meg Varhalmi

Meg Varhalmi, 50, candidate for the Laramie County School District 1 board at-large race. Courtesy photo
Jenefer Pasqua

Jenefer Pasqua, 43, candidate for the Laramie County School District 1 board at-large race. Courtesy photo

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus