Laramie County School District 1 English language arts secondary curriculum coordinator Joe Evans, right, presents what he and his team have accomplished toward addressing parent concerns about reading material in the school libraries during an LCSD1 Board of Trustees meeting Monday at Storey Gym in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE — A library media policy that would expand options for parents and guardians and define sexually explicit continues to be worked on by Laramie County School District 1 officials.
Although the draft has not been presented to the public, school district attorney Amy Pauli said they have received feedback from the policy advisory group and district leadership on ways to improve it. She gave the brief update to trustees at Monday’s meeting, and said they will review the feedback internally over the next week and figure out how to incorporate proposed changes.
She said she expects the draft to be finalized by next week, and with changes to the trustees meeting schedule for the 2023-24 school year, Pauli recommended presenting the policy on Sept. 11 for its initial consideration. She said they can discuss amendments and vote on it on Sept. 25, after which it will be put out for a 45-day public comment period.
The public comment period would run through Nov. 9, and Pauli said she anticipates a significant amount of feedback on the policy.
Although the next meeting after the 45-day period ends would be Nov. 20, she said staff might need more time to go through the responses and summarize them for the trustees. She said a preferable date to vote on the final adoption of the policy change would be Dec. 4, leaving administrators and faculty more than a month to implement it before students returned to school in January.
Even without a draft policy to review, stakeholders in the school district provided public comment to trustees Monday night.
They heard some requests not to change the policy at all and keep the “opt out” system currently utilized by the district, while others said they wanted to see materials deemed sexually explicit out of the hands of students with a “opt in” policy. These same community members have followed the policy development process for months and are waiting for a definitive answer from the board.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.