LCSD1 Administration Building

Laramie County School District 1’s Superintendent Margaret Crespo and staff are working to address directives from the board of trustees regarding potentially “sexually explicit material.”

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Although the schedule would be tight, Laramie County School District 1 staff anticipate that district policy could be changed to allow for more robust oversight regarding library materials by this fall.

Amy Pauli, general counsel for LCSD1, told trustees at a meeting Monday that staff has been working on a timeline surrounding a potential policy change regarding library materials cataloged as “sexually explicit,” an “opt-in” system for parents regarding library content available to their children and the district’s procurement process for library materials.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

