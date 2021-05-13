CHEYENNE – A decision to postpone an optional school climate survey comes soon after a small number of Laramie County School District 1 parents raised concerns about it.
In January, Patti Paredes, diversity facilitator for LCSD1, presented the LCSD1 Board of Trustees with a detailed plan to administer a school climate survey focused on gaining insight into how its students – who represent a variety of races, nationalities, religious beliefs, ability levels, income brackets and sexual orientations – feel they are treated by their peers and adults.
“It’s imperative that we hear from our kids,” Paredes told the board several months ago.
“Our kids are sitting in classrooms throughout our district in 30 different buildings. We need to take that data and information and reflect as a school district about what they are saying to us and what this means for us in programming and planning.”
Conducting the climate survey is part of an action plan created by the district after racist and homophobic fliers found on the campus of McCormick Junior High School in the spring of 2019 launched a Title IX investigation. The results of that investigation, which were made public last year, showed that the bigoted bullying at McCormick was not an isolated incident and implicated staff members in allowing it to persist.
The original plan proposed by Paredes was to use a climate survey prepared by the Western Educational Equity Assistance Center and administer it to students in grade 5-12 this week, though students could opt out. The survey has been used in schools across the country for purposes similar to those previously explained by Paredes. But, because it is proprietary, the contents of the survey cannot be released before it is administered.
According to previous reporting by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, some of the questions in the survey would have included rating the differences students might see in their peers; how students are treated by adults; and the prevalence and response to harassment related to race, religion and sexual orientation. Students would have also had the opportunity to provide additional written comment about their experiences and perceptions.
However, a couple of weeks ago, a small number of people expressed criticism of the survey at a LCSD1 Board of Trustees meeting.
“My opposition is based upon two reasons: one is ideological and also, two, as a practical basis for data,” Bill Hibbler, a Cheyenne attorney who identified himself as parent of a student in the district, said during the public comment period of the meeting. He expressed distaste for WEEAC, the organization that developed the survey in question, whose mission is to “improve equity, access and participation in high quality, research-based opportunities for education for all students and to reduce disparities between and among groups where they arise.”
Hibbler called WEEAC “racist,” asserted that the survey “is a foot in the door to further initiate indoctrination of our kids into equity and wokeness thinking,” and accused the district of trying to deliver the survey under “the cover of night and not (allowing) the parents to know exactly what is going on here.”
Hibbler’s comments came amid a wave of Republican backlash, including from Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, against the teaching of Critical Race Theory – an academic framework developed in the 1970s, which asserts that white supremacy is ingrained into American political and social structures – in schools.
However, LCSD1 has never said it plans to push Critical Race Theory or any other political theory in its schools.
LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said the district “did not get an overwhelming number of parents who raised concerns” about the survey, and that “some of the people who did have concerns were not even parents.” Nonetheless, the district pulled the WEEAC survey this week, he said, in an effort to “increase transparency” and plans to use one (that it either buys or creates in house) that it can show parents ahead of time.
The district’s goal of administering a climate survey, however, has not changed.
“The survey is to evaluate the perceptions of our students and how other students and adults treat them, how their peers are treated, and how different groups are treated, whether those are ethnic, racial or gender groups,” Brown said, noting that while he thinks the district has made some strides since the McCormick incident, the climate survey is a tool to test that. “Without having good, solid data to back up what we feel, we’re probably not as solid as we’d like to be.”