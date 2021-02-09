CHEYENNE – After a nurse plunged the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine into Judi Knapp’s arm Monday afternoon, the thought of reuniting with her mother morphed from fantasy into realistic possibility.
“She’s elderly and lives down in Loveland (Colorado). I just haven’t seen her much this year because of COVID,” said Knapp, a special education teacher at Johnson Junior High School, who spent her break waiting in line at the Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building to get the vaccine.
Knapp was one of approximately 500 LCSD1 employees to voluntarily receive a vaccination Monday. She's one of an expected 1,500 – out of roughly 2,600 total – school district workers who will receive it by the end of the week.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine back in December, but until recently, it’s only been available to the most vulnerable sectors of the population, including health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Now, the Wyoming Department of Health, which reports that 65,850 Wyomingites had received the first dose of the two-phase vaccine as of Monday, has progressed to the next phase of its vaccination efforts, which includes teachers.
The vaccine is not approved for people under the age of 16, however, and no students are slated to be vaccinated at this time.
The school district, which transitioned to remote learning last spring and reopened for modified in-person instruction last fall, worked with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department to organize a mass vaccination event on district grounds this week.
"Pinnacle moment"
“Ideally, I’d like to get everyone vaccinated,” said Kathy Emmons, executive director of the local health department. “But in places like schools, you’ve got a lot of teachers and a lot of kids working in one space. The more we can keep those people vaccinated, the higher level of safety we’ll have for kids, teachers and the community as a whole.”
In three weeks, the district will hold a follow-up event to give everyone who participated this week their second does of the vaccine. There will also be another vaccination event for Laramie County School District 2 in the eastern part of the county next week. District employees who chose not to receive the vaccination this week will likely have an opportunity to receive one at a vaccination event with a yet-to-be-determined date.
For anyone who is still not sure about getting the shot, Emmons said, “There’s been very minimal problems with the vaccine,” and urged people to call the department or their health care provider with questions. “The goal is to get as much coverage through vaccination as we can so we can move through this and get to a point of some semblance of normalcy again.”
Although mild side-effects like aches and fatigue have been reported, unproven claims about much more unusual and dangerous side-effects have been making the rounds online. But that didn’t affect Knapp’s decision to make a vaccination appointment as soon as she could.
“My husband – he’s a nurse – already got it. And he said it’s not big deal,” she said from behind a gray face mask, relieved she’s avoided catching the virus over the past 11 months. “I feel like it’s a better option than getting COVID, especially because the virus reacts so differently from person to person.”
As she confidently waited in line with other teachers, the district’s senior leadership sat down, rolled up their sleeves and became the first among their colleagues to receive the preventative injection.
“This is that pinnacle moment where we can get large numbers of our staff vaccinated,” Dave Bartlett, assistant superintendent for support operations, said moments before he and LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown received the shot. “This is going to help us keep our folks teaching, cleaning and serving our kids."
Still "a long way to go"
Earlier this year, as cases in Laramie County were spiking, large numbers of school staff had to quarantine at home for two weeks, and a shortage of substitute teachers challenged the district to find enough staff to keep schools open. The district has not had to shut down due to staffing shortages yet, and Bartlett said it’s hard to say whether vaccinating so many staff members will keep it that way.
“The number (of substitutes) ebb and flow, but I’ve talked with many employees who feel like there will be a sense of relief when they’ve been vaccinated, and have a willingness to come out into the community more."
Janet Farmer, head nurse for the district, has already received both doses of the vaccine – with minimal side-effects – and spent last week preparing for the districtwide event.
In the time before COVID-19, Farmer probably would have been setting up a similar event for tetanus vaccinations. But, she said, “we haven’t even addressed that” this year because the community volunteers who would typically help facilitate it were already booked up helping out with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Since the pandemic started, Farmer said 80% of her day-to-day duties are COVID-19 related, which leaves less time for individual student care.
“I am more than ready to be able to go and do things without as much worry, but we have a long way to go,” she said. “I don’t anticipate we’ll be back to pre-pandemic life for many months, but at least we’re making progress.”
Indeed, the long lines and piles of vaccine kits at the LCSD1 Administration Building on Monday were signs of that progress.
For Knapp, the special education teacher who’s barely seen her elderly mother in an effort to keep safe during the pandemic, the whole process took less than an hour.
After about a 30-minute-wait, she'd already received her shot – "barely felt it" – and set up an appointment to get her second dose in three weeks. On her way to finish out the rest of the work day at Johnson Junior High, the veteran teacher said she’s not sure getting the vaccine will change much about working in a classroom, where face masks and social distancing will likely be a requirement through the end of the school year.
In Knapp’s personal life, however, the injection she got Monday means spending more time in Colorado with her 78-year-old mother, who was also vaccinated earlier this year.
“We’re going to celebrate her birthday soon. It was in January, but we delayed it so we can both get vaccines,” Knapp said. “I’ll probably head down there in the next few weeks."