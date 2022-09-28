LCSD1 Board of Trustees 2022

The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees consists of (back row, from left) Brittany Ashby, Rich Wiederspahn, Alicia Smith, and (front row, from left) Tim Bolin, Rose Ann Million Rinne, Marguerite Herman and Christy Klaassen. Photo from LCSD1 website, laramie1.org

CHEYENNE – As Laramie County School District 1 trustees prepare to update board policies on Monday, Superintendent Margaret Crespo said it reflects priorities in the strategic plan.

There are changes in Chapters 1 and 2 that have been under review since Aug. 16, and will be voted on at the meeting. Amendments include clarifying reporting procedures for discrimination, removing redundant language and not requiring the board to strictly adhere to Robert’s Rules of Order.

