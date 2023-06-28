3, 2, 1. ... Blast off!
Campers, counselors and teachers involved with the University of Wyoming’s Astro Camp shouted these words seconds before several hand-built rockets launched into the sky last Friday afternoon behind UW’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences building.
For 20 years, students from Wyoming and its bordering states have attended Astro Camp, a weeklong program free for rising seventh- and eighth-graders to learn more about key scientific concepts and experience life on a college campus. For seven days, these middle schoolers’ days are filled with classes, field trips and projects all while staying in the UW dorms and eating at Washakie Dining Center.
Max Gilbraith, assistant director of the camp and project coordinator of the UW planetarium, explained that Astro Camp is designed to help students think critically about real-world problems and apply knowledge of astronomy and physics to solve different problems. This year, the camp challenged students to consider how humanity could escape to another planet and the challenges such a mission could bring.
Gilbraith said they tell the kids, “We got to go to space, we got to land on another planet, [and] we got to do it safely.
“We let them brainstorm and kind of imagine what they want to do.”
Some of the experimentation includes using telescopes to identify stars and planets, as well as trips to the Snowy Range and Vedauwoo to collect water samples and test different ways to treat it. Gilbraith said this prompts the kids not only to be good stewards of the land, but also allows them to consider the variety of resources, or lack thereof, on a cosmic body.
However, it’s not just outer space that students are encouraged to think about. This year, campers were prompted to consider what situations here on Earth could arise that would necessitate an escape to another planet.
“A lot of them are thinking of climate change on Earth, or energy crises, or some other disease crisis could happen,” Gilbraith said. “So they get to think about some other problems here on Earth and make engineering solutions that are relevant to what they’re thinking about day-to-day.
“It’s a good way to make them think about world problems. We want to make future leaders and people who are thinking about solutions to problems.”
In addition to various experiments and thought prompts for the campers, two final missions are required, one of them being an egg drop in which students make devices to keep an egg safe from a multi-story drop, and the other being the rocket launch. Chad Sharpe, an Astro Camp teacher and principal of Pathways Innovation Center at Natrona County School District 1, explained the objective of the launch.
“The goal is to go as far as you can, so they’re actually comparing the relationship between mass and how far the thing goes,” Sharpe said. “This is beginner-level engineering for them to think about how hard it is to get off this planet.”
“There’s been clear improvement in their design, so it’s really good,” Sharpe said with a laugh.
Sharpe added the egg drop allowed students to consider the engineering behind getting a device to land safely from a high distance, such as a rocket on another planet.
Sharpe and Gilbraith shared they felt the camp helped to shape young minds to be lifelong learners and problem solvers. Gilbraith shared that over the last 20 years, camp participants have gone on to be nurses, teachers, engineers and stewards of the land.
“It covers the full spectrum of what we’ve hoped to see out of the campers,” he said.
When asked what his favorite part of the week had been, Sharpe replied without hesitation, “the kids.”
“They’re so smart,” he said. “The intelligence in this community, in the Wyoming community, it never ceases to amaze me.”