Supporting crosswalk safety

Janelle Jones, in the foreground, waves at the start of the ForMak 5K run Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Lions Park. More than 700 people took part in the event to raise awareness and funding for crosswalk safety. Jones started the ForMak nonprofit following the death of her 13-year-old son, Makaili “Mak” Evans, who was struck by a car and killed while in a crosswalk last November near McCormick Junior High. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee on Monday rejected a draft bill that would have increased the penalty for hitting and killing someone with a vehicle in a crosswalk or school zone.

