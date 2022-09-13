Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee on Monday rejected a draft bill that would have increased the penalty for hitting and killing someone with a vehicle in a crosswalk or school zone.
The bill would have created a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both for someone who “operates or drives a vehicle in a criminally negligent manner, and his conduct is the proximate cause of the death of another person” in a crosswalk or school zone. It failed during the first day of a two-day interim meeting in Casper.
Such a bill was first discussed during the committee’s last meeting in May, prompted by the death of 13-year-old Makaili “Mak” Evans, who was hit and killed in a Cheyenne school crosswalk last year, as well as activism by his mother, Janelle Jones, surrounding crosswalk safety and distracted driving since his death.
Kelly Lynn Gaskins, 39, of Cheyenne was later charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide in Mak’s death. Gaskins pleaded not guilty in March, and the case is ongoing.
Cheyenne legislators Sen. Tara Nethercott and Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, both Republicans, accounted for two of the draft bill’s four “yes” votes. Eight committee members voted “no,” including Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne. Two were excused.
Nethercott later made a motion for a bill to be drafted “appropriating $10 million as a placeholder ... for the purposes of pedestrian bridges and school safety crosswalks.” Nethercott said the appropriation amount could be debated at the committee’s next interim meeting in November in Cheyenne.
A similar motion was originally introduced by Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, with the specific purpose of building a pedestrian bridge at the McCormick Junior High School crosswalk where Mak was killed. However, other members of the committee said creating a bill for such a specific purpose was unlawful.
Yin seconded Nethercott’s motion, which was adopted unanimously.
Before the vote on the bill draft that would have increased vehicular homicide penalties in crosswalks and school zones, Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, said he didn’t like the idea of enhancing penalties in such limited scenarios. Washut, who voted “no,” made similar comments at the committee’s last interim meeting.
“I just have a hard time thinking of talking to a parent whose child gets off a school bus and is going across traffic, and a car goes past that school bus with a flashing light and strikes that child, and we say, ‘Well, that’s different than if your child had been hit in a crosswalk at school,’” the representative said. “So, it seems to me that if we’re going to address vehicular homicide, we ought to look beyond just the school zone/crosswalk scenarios, that there are equally tragic situations.”
Jones also spoke prior to the vote on the penalty enhancement draft bill. She voiced her support for making homicide by vehicle in a crosswalk or school zone a felony, as she had at the May committee meeting. She said she believes an increased penalty would help deter people from distracted driving.
She added that she has ongoing concerns about the McCormick crosswalk, where her son was killed more than 10 months ago. Jones said she’d spent many mornings at the crosswalk since school started in Laramie County, and that it was clear to her that the drivers are the problem, not the children. She said she’d almost been hit on two occasions at the crosswalk while trying to help children safely cross the street.
“I’m out there every day, yelling at drivers and telling them to slow down, because we’ve got a 20-mile-an-hour school zone, and people are going well over 20,” she said. “It’s like a suggestion to them.”
Jones said she’d recently invited Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco to join her out at the crosswalk “so he can see firsthand the challenges that I am facing daily.” She attributed the issue to a lack of enforcement at the crosswalk.
The committee also heard presentations about crosswalks and alternative ways for pedestrians to safely get across roads, including pedestrian bridges or overpasses, including from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
David Fraser, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, was one of a few individuals during the discussion to mention that law enforcement’s manpower shortages across the state make it difficult to consistently enforce safe driving in school zones.
