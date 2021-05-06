Annie Humphrey helps Aiden, 6, as the class practices social distancing by sitting in desks more than 6 feet apart from each other at Afflerbach Elementary School on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Principal Matt Schlagel said the classes like to take time outside to learn lately, as it allows them to be more than 6 feet apart from each other and take a break from wearing their masks. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle