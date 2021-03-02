CHEYENNE – A longtime educator from Colorado will replace Boyd Brown as superintendent of Wyoming’s largest school district next school year.
Monday evening, the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Margaret Crespo, who currently serves as southwest area superintendent of the Boulder Valley School District, effective July 1. She will earn $189,000 a year.
“I am so humbled to have the opportunity,” Crespo said after the vote. “Every single day, a student’s journey is our responsibility to make it the best, and I know we will together. Dr. Brown, I look forward to transitioning with you and connecting and making sure the transition is smooth for our community, students and staff."
Last fall, Brown, who is currently making $196,000 a year, cited health concerns as his reason for resigning after this school year ends.
Crespo was one of four finalists – including internal candidates Dave Bartlett, assistant superintendent of support operations, and Steve Newton, director of instruction – who participated in an all-day on campus interview and public forum over the past month.
School board chair Rose Ann Million Rinne said although neither internal candidate got the job, she is “exceptionally proud” of their dedication and sacrifices for the community and “look(s) forward to working with Dr. Crespo and the rest of our staff, along with Dr. Brown, in this transition."
Crespo, who has worked in public education for 30 years, previously said at her candidate public forum that her most immediate priority as superintendent will be listening to stakeholders about equity, budget cuts and anything else they think she should know.
“There’s no way that I can come in as superintendent thinking I have the answers to an environment I haven’t been in,” she said at the forum. “I need the community. I need our parents, students and staff to tell me where we are going and what we are going to do.”
A premature announcement of Crespo’s selection for the job, however, has already raised some questions about the process.
A colleague of Laramie County School District 1’s newly selected superintendent made the announcement on social media before the LCSD1 Board of Trustees made its official public vote to approve Crespo’s appointment.
“Congratulations to my good friend and colleague Margaret Crespo, the next Superintendent of (LCSD1)!,” Diane Lauer, assistant superintendent of St. Vrain Valley Schools in Colorado, wrote in a now-deleted tweet sent out several hours before Monday’s meeting. “We will miss you in CO, but we know you will do great things for the students up north :)”
Former LCSD1 Trustee Nate Breen shared a screenshot of the post to his Facebook page.
"Just now I received a response from LCSD1 Chair Rinne that this 'post' was premature and no decision has been made until tonight,” Breen wrote about the tweet. "Still, this is unsettling. … Before a formal announcement on the (selection) of the new LCSD1 Sup't, I received this ... this is bush league. How were the other candidates informed?”